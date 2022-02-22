Target Ukraine: Russia's ICBM strategy revealed

Amid Ukraine tensions, Russia successfully test-fired its latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of 'planned exercises'

Yars intercontinental ballistic missile

Russia had launched the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile during a training launch as part of the Grom-2022 Strategic Deterrence Force exercise at an undefined location in Russia.

Russia successfully test-fired its latest hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of "planned exercises," the Kremlin said as tensions soar over Ukraine.

"All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives", the Kremlin said.

The drills included Tu-95 bombers and submarines as President watched the drills. General Gerasimov said the massive use of strategic offensive weapons of the Russian Federation was mainly for a "retaliatory strike".

Russia plans to hold more than ten launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) this year, General Sergey Karakayev had said last year amid tensions with Ukraine.

