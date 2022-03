In Pics- Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine children's hospital

International leaders and Ukraine accused Russia of a "barbaric" attack on a children's hospital, as civilians continued to bear the brunt of the conflict two weeks into Moscow's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city of Mariupol.

Mariupol's children hospital | Before & after

President Zelensky condemned the attack as a "war crime," sharing video footage of the massive destruction visible at the hospital in the southern port city.

Local officials said at least 17 staff members were wounded in the attack, but no deaths were immediately reported. The "direct strike by Russian troops" has according to Zelensky left children trapped under the wreckage.

The Russian foreign ministry did not deny the attack but accused Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" of using the hospital for setting up firing positions after clearing it of the staff and patients.

