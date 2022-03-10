In Pics | Ukraine then and now, images from 1970s and after Russian invasion

Sanctions imposed

Several sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

The United States and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Russia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"The atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying, so it's certainly appropriate for us to be working with our allies to consider further sanctions," Yellen said.

Amid large scale sanctions on Russia, President Putin said Moscow continues to export oil and gas.

"We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," the Russian president said, adding,"even the gas transportation system in Ukraine is 100 per cent filled as per contracts."

(Photograph:AFP)