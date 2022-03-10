In Pics | Ukraine then and now, images from 1970s and after Russian invasion

Above images show the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. These images depict the scale of destruction caused due to the Russian invasion.
The first photo was taken on October 18, 1975 at the Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv, at the time of the USSR. The second photo was taken after Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Dumb munitions'
As Russia continues to pound Ukraine with missiles, US defence officials have said that Putin's forces are increasingly targeting Ukraine with the so-called "dumb bombs".
Reuters quoting US defence officials said Russia has been dropping "dumb munitions" amid "increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties".
(Photograph:AFP)
Conscripts had taken part
President Putin had said Russia does not plan to involve a "single conscript" during the Ukraine war, however, the Russian army admitted that conscripts had taken part in the operation.
"Only professional military take part in this operation - officers and volunteers. There is not a single conscript there, and we do not plan to and we are not going to," the Russian president had said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sanctions imposed
Several sanctions have been imposed on Russia.
The United States and its European allies could impose additional penalties on Russia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
"The atrocities that they're committing against civilians seem to be intensifying, so it's certainly appropriate for us to be working with our allies to consider further sanctions," Yellen said.
Amid large scale sanctions on Russia, President Putin said Moscow continues to export oil and gas.
"We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," the Russian president said, adding,"even the gas transportation system in Ukraine is 100 per cent filled as per contracts."
(Photograph:AFP)
'Genocide of Ukrainians'
Another city in ruins is Mariupol. Earlier a bustling port city in southern Ukraine is now full of bombed residential buildings and blasted parks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “ultimate evidence that genocide of Ukrainians is happening.”
His remarks came after the shelling of a maternity hospital.
Ukraine alleged on Wednesday that Russia bombed a children's hospital in the port city. As per Ukraine, the bombing in the besieged city took place during a supposed ceasefire that was meant to facilitate the escape of hundreds of civilians in the city.