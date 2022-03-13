UK citizens to get $456 a month to offer refuge to Ukrainians at homes

In what can be termed as an attempt to deflect anger over response to refugee crisis, Britain will pay people to open their homes to Ukrainians, who are fleeing the Russian invasion.

Called "Homes for Ukraine", the new scheme will let Ukrainian refugees enter Britain even if they do not have family ties, the government said on Sunday.

For offering refugees a spare room or a property for at least six months, Britain will pay 350 pounds ($456) a month to its citizens.

Even as the government is facing criticism over delays in accepting refugees, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to portray Britain is doing its bit to help the Ukrainians.

The government's insistence that Ukrainians seek visas and biometric tests before arriving has been attacked by lawmakers of all the main political parties in Britain.

In a statement, Michael Gove, minister for housing, said, "The UK stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour and the British public understand the need to get as many people to safety as quickly as we can. I urge people across the country to join the national effort and offer support to our Ukrainian friends. Together, we can give a safe home to those who so desperately need it."

