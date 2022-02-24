Pics: Scared residents struggle to flee Kyiv as they line up at ATMs, gas stations
Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions being heard all across the country. Panic hit residents in the capital city Kyiv as people were seen lining up in front of ATMs and gas stations. Scroll below for images
Ukrainian military vehicles move across Independence square in central Kyiv.
Air raid sirens rang in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine, with explosions being heard all across the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
Long queue
People queue to a petrol station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
According to reports, citizens were headed for underground metro stations to take shelter, as authorities declared martial law in the face of what they fear is a full-scale invasion.
(Photograph:AFP)
Cruise and ballistic missiles launched
People were seen standing outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.
Russia launched cruise and ballistic missiles at airfields and military headquarters near Kyiv, the country’s capital city, according to Ukrainian officials.
In the south, Russian troops landed in Odessa, according to Ukrainian officials. In eastern Ukraine, Russian missiles hit targets in Kharkiv and Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials, and loud booms were reported in Kramatorsk.
Ukraine’s state emergency services said that attacks had been launched against 10 Ukrainian regions, primarily in the east and south of the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
People cross border
A group of people from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine crosses the border into Russia at the check point in Avilo-Uspenka.
"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
(Photograph:AFP)
People volunteer in a battalion
People queue to volunteer in a battalion initiates by far-right movement "Right Sector" in Kyiv city centre. This comes as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions today.
Heavy Russian tanks and other equipment crossed the frontier.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had authorised military action after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine, a democratic state of 44 million people.
(Photograph:AFP)
Trucks seen on border check points
Trucks were seen on the side of a road near the border check point in Avilo-Uspenka.
As Russian strikes continued, Ukraine's military claimed at least "50 Russian occupiers" were killed.
"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," Ukraine's military said.
(Photograph:AFP)
People line up to withdraw money
People line up to withdraw money at a cash dispenser in Kyiv.
People were seen panicking as Russia launched missiles on several parts of Ukraine. While a few people rushed to gas stations, others were seen standing in long queues to withdraw money.
(Photograph:AFP)
Buildings destroyed
People stand outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.
The Russian forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions. They are using rocket systems and helicopters.
(Photograph:AFP)
Man sits outside destroyed building
A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south.