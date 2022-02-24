Pics: Scared residents struggle to flee Kyiv as they line up at ATMs, gas stations

Cruise and ballistic missiles launched

People were seen standing outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.

Russia launched cruise and ballistic missiles at airfields and military headquarters near Kyiv, the country’s capital city, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the south, Russian troops landed in Odessa, according to Ukrainian officials. In eastern Ukraine, Russian missiles hit targets in Kharkiv and Dnipro, according to Ukrainian officials, and loud booms were reported in Kramatorsk.

Ukraine’s state emergency services said that attacks had been launched against 10 Ukrainian regions, primarily in the east and south of the country.

(Photograph:AFP)