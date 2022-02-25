Russia-Ukraine conflict: At least 137 people killed; Russian paratroopers annex airfield

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At least 18 people were killed after airstrikes hit a military base in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa as Russia carried out military operations against Ukraine on Thursday.

At least 137 people were killed on the first day of fierce bombing by Russian forces as it forces bombed strategic airbases in Ukraine.

Reports said Russian paratroopers took control of the Gostomel airfield even as Russian ground forces moved from all directions towards Ukraine.

Also Read in Pics: Scared residents struggle to flee Kyiv as they line up at ATMs, gas stations

Russian forces had moved on Ukraine at daybreak on Thursday after Putin declared he had ordered military operation on Ukraine and within minutes explosions could be heard across Ukraine including capital Kyiv as air raid sirens rang out and President Zelensky announced martial law to be imposed in the country.

Watch: Operations in Ukraine to last as long as necessary, says Russia

Underground shelters including metro stations have been converted into bombing shelters. Russia's defence military had said it won't target Ukraine's cities with missiles however it continued to shell several key areas including Ukraine's airbases.

Reports claimed Ukrainian refugees began arriving in Hungary and Romania.

Also Read in Pics | Target Ukraine: Russia's ICBM strategy revealed

At least 14 people were killed after Ukraine's military plane crashed in Kyiv even as Russia continued its bombing attacks in eastern Ukraine targeting the village of Starognativka with missiles.

Reports claimed Russian tanks crossed the border from the northern region including from the Crimea region where Russian forces had amassed for months.

(With inputs from Agencies)