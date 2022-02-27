Ukraine invasion: Elon Musk activates Starlink internet service after request from an official

Elon Musk on Saturday said that his company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine. This happened after a Kyiv official urged him to provide his country with stations.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route."

Internet services in Ukraine have been massively affected by the Russian invasion. As per internet blockage observatory NetBlocks, the connection is majorly hampered in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest.

Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine. In a tweet, he wrote, "While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations."

He also urged Musk "to address sane Russians to stand."

Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks while speaking to Reuters said, "We currently observe national connectivity at 87% of ordinary levels, a figure that reflects service disruptions as well as population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses since the morning of the 24th."

"While there is no nation-scale blackout, little is being heard from the worst affected regions, and for others there's an ever-present fear that connectivity could worsen at any moment, cutting off friends and family."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in the killing of dozens of people. Also, this has forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces during the night launched strikes with "long-range precision weapons using air-and sea-launched cruise missiles" against the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)