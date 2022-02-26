Ukraine invasion: Internet services majorly disrupted as Russian troops advance

Internet services in Ukraine have been massively affected by the Russian invasion. As per internet blockage observatory NetBlocks, the connection is majorly hampered in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest.

Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks while speaking to Reuters said, "We currently observe national connectivity at 87% of ordinary levels, a figure that reflects service disruptions as well as population flight and the shuttering of homes and businesses since the morning of the 24th."

"While there is no nation-scale blackout, little is being heard from the worst affected regions, and for others there's an ever-present fear that connectivity could worsen at any moment, cutting off friends and family."

Connectivity to GigaTrans, which happens to be Ukraine's main internet provider, dropped to below 20 per cent of normal levels before returning to higher levels during early Friday morning.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in the killing of dozens of people. Also, this has forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces during the night launched strikes with "long-range precision weapons using air-and sea-launched cruise missiles" against the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

Amid the heavy fighting, Russian forces claimed they had annexed the Ukrainian city of Melitopol as its forces unleashed cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies)