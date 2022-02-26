Russian watchdog orders media to ban usage of words 'invasion' and 'assault'

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered the media to stop describing Moscow's attack on Ukraine as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war."

It further said that if the reports using these words are not removed, the media outlets will be blocked and fined.

The watchdog, in a statement, accused several independent media outlets including television channel Dozhd and the country's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta of spreading "unreliable socially significant untrue information."

"Roskomnadzor also launched an administrative investigation into the dissemination of unreliable publicly significant information by the above-mentioned media," the watchdog said.

Referring to a request by the general prosecutor's office, the communications regulator said that the media outlets, including Echo of Moscow radio, will be blocked unless they remove the "unreliable information".

It further mentioned that the "reliable information" could be found in "official Russian information outlets."

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to $60,000.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in the killing of dozens of people. Also, this has forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces during the night launched strikes with "long-range precision weapons using air-and sea-launched cruise missiles" against the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

Amid the heavy fighting, Russian forces claimed they had annexed the Ukrainian city of Melitopol as its forces unleashed cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities including the capital Kyiv.

Explosions were also heard in Kyiv's northern district Obolonsky as Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops on the streets.

Ukrainian defence ministry claimed 2,800 Russian soldiers have been killed, although Russia is yet to release its casualty figures.

(With inputs from agencies)