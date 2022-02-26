'This war will last': Ukraine apartment block in Kyiv hit by missiles

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine, reports said an apartment block in Kyiv was hit by a missile.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian forces during the night launched strikes with "long-range precision weapons using air-and sea-launched cruise missiles" against the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

Amid the heavy fighting, Russian forces claimed they had annexed the Ukrainian city of Melitopol as its forces unleashed cruise missile and artillery strikes on several cities including capital Kyiv.

Ukraine said heavy fighting was continuing on the ground in the capital as the country's defence ministry claimed that it had shot down "two enemy targets were shot down" identifying them as a Russian SU-25 helicopter and a bomber in the separatist zone in the east.

Explosions were also heard in Kyiv's northern district Obolonsky as Ukrainian forces clashed with Russian troops on the streets. Ukrainian defence ministry claimed 2,800 Russian soldiers have been killed, although Russia is yet to release its casualty figures.

Reports quoting Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Mariupol. Reports claimed Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, French President Macron warned that the world "must be prepared" for a "long" war in Ukraine as Russia moved to suspend space launches from French Guiana over sanctions.

"I can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last," Macron said, adding," "This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences,"

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roskosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners over organizing space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and withdrawing its technical personnel... from French Guiana," the Russian space agency said.

(With inputs from Agencies)