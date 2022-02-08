Ukraine crisis: US THAAD vs Russian S-400 missile defence system

Ukraine sends request to US for THAAD

According to Russia's news agency TASS, Ukraine has requested "several battalions" of THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense from the US. Ukraine reportedly wants the missiles to be deployed near Kharkov on Ukrainian territory.

Following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO sent an "enhanced forward presence" of multinational battalions to Poland and the Baltics.

Amid the tensions over Ukraine, the Baltic states have called for an increased presence of other NATO troops as a deterrent against Russia. With tensions high in the region, Estonian soldiers could be seen hiding in a forest and preparing an ambush on tanks manoeuvring in a snowy plain nearby.

One of them carried on his shoulder a Javelin anti-tank missile, a weapon Estonia hopes would help hold back any Russian attack while waiting for the alliance to come to its defence.

(Photograph:AFP)