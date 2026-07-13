/Sam Neill net worth: Inside the Jurassic Park actor's $18 million fortune

He began his acting career in the late 1970s with the New Zealand film Sleeping Dogs. Soon he established himself as a global star with projects such as My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October, The Piano and Event Horizon. The 1993 film Jurassic Park, created by Steven Spielberg, is said to be his biggest commercial breakthrough. The franchise made him one of the most recognisable faces of Hollywood. In television, he has impressed fans with The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, Merlin and Reilly, Ace of Spies. He additionally lent his voice to The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.

Besides being active in the entertainment industry, he founded Two Paddocks, a winery in New Zealand's Central Otago region, in 1993. The vineyard became one of his most cherished business ventures.

