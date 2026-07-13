/Sam Neill net worth: Inside the Jurassic Park actor's $18 million fortune

Sam Neill died on Monday at 78. Known for the Jurassic Park franchise, The Piano, Event Horizon and Peaky Blinders, he has had a career spanning over five decades. Here's a look at his net worth.
Veteran actor Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78. Best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, he took his last breath on Monday. The actor has had a remarkable career spanning over five decades. Let's take a look at the net worth of the renowned Hollywood star.
His family took to social media to announce his demise. However, the cause of his death is yet to be revealed. "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned star had an estimated net worth of $18 million at the time of his death. Major sources of his income included voice acting, directing, producing, writing and his New Zealand winery alongside acting. He also owned valuable property in Australia and New Zealand. As per reports, the actor sold his Double Bay home in Sydney for approximately $3.6 million in 2020. He had reportedly purchased the home in 1996 with his former wife, Noriko Watanabe, for about $839,000.
He began his acting career in the late 1970s with the New Zealand film Sleeping Dogs. Soon he established himself as a global star with projects such as My Brilliant Career, Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October, The Piano and Event Horizon. The 1993 film Jurassic Park, created by Steven Spielberg, is said to be his biggest commercial breakthrough. The franchise made him one of the most recognisable faces of Hollywood. In television, he has impressed fans with The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, Merlin and Reilly, Ace of Spies. He additionally lent his voice to The Simpsons and Rick and Morty.
Besides being active in the entertainment industry, he founded Two Paddocks, a winery in New Zealand's Central Otago region, in 1993. The vineyard became one of his most cherished business ventures.
In 2023, the actor had revealed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Later in 2026, he shared that he was cancer-free following treatment. Earlier in an interview, he said that he's not afraid to die. "But it would annoy me. Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn’t care less," he shared.