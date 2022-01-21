Russia's 'checkmate': Why the Orion combat drone is a gamechanger

Kronshtadt Company had said unmanned aerial vehicles like the Orion are becoming more autonomous with the introduction of artificial intelligence.

Orion combat drone

As tensions mount along the border in Ukraine, Russia last month launched the Orion combat drone. The attack drone fired an air-to-air munition at an unmanned vehicle during testing.

According to the Russian defence ministry the drone also fired at ground targets during the exercise at the Crimean training ground.

Reports said Russia has also reportedly developed a new aircraft-launched laser-guided missile. The Orion drone can take on other drones during combat.

(Photograph:AFP)