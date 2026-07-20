/500 days, -52 C, polar bears and total isolation: 12 humans and a dog undertake an arduous North Pole expedition

There are 12 people on board the vessel, including six scientists, who will experience the harsh winter of the Arctic during the expedition. The number will be switched to 18 in the summer. During this time, they will endure five months of complete polar night, meaning they will not see the Sun at all. Special safety and security arrangements have been made to keep the crew safe from wild animals. A Lapponian herder dog has been tasked with sniffing out approaching polar bears. The residents are also trained to use firearms since they will be stepping out on the ice.