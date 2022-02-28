Watch: ‘Lost’ Russian tanks forced to retreat after surrounded by hundreds of Ukraine civilians

A convoy of Russian tanks was ground to a halt after hundreds of unarmed Ukrainian civilians blocked their path on the outskirts of northern Koryukivka town, located near the Ukraine-Russia border.

A 24-second video, which was shared by news agency AFP, went viral on Twitter on Monday, where many hailed the “brave” citizens.

According to reports, Russian soldiers had lost their way and stopped to ask for directions when they found themselves surrounded by locals.

In the footage, Ukrainians can purportedly be seen walking towards a convoy of tanks to prevent them from marching on to capital Kyiv.

Also read | This Ukrainian brewery swtiched to Molotov cocktails to help fight war

The defiant men formed a human shield, forcing the convoy to retreat, while the soldiers looked on from their war vehicles.

The video emerged a day after a brave Ukrainian man was filmed trying to block a convoy of several Russian tanks with just his hands.

VIDEO: Ukrainians block path of Russian tanks.



On the outskirts of Koryukivka people are blocking the movement of Russian soldiers. Reports suggest Russian soldiers stopped to ask for directions and were surrounded by locals to prevent them from moving towards Kyiv pic.twitter.com/sWViXmARMi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 28, 2022 ×

There have been several instances, as witnessed by videos that went viral recently, where civilians can be seen confronting the Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the fifth day on Monday with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that the next 24 hours would be a “crucial period” for his nation.

Watch | Amidst thousands of Indians scrambling for home, this 17-year-old decides to stay in Ukraine

As per Maxar Technologies, a US-based imagery and intelligence company, a large convoy of Russian ground forces including tanks is headed in the direction of the city, approximately 64 kilometres away.

Currently, talks are underway between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus for ceasefire.

Russian forces have seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said.

But they ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two failed to make as much ground as some had expected, reports Reuters.

Talks began with the aim of an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian president`s office said. Russia has been cagier about the talks, with the Kremlin declining to comment on Moscow`s aim.

It was not clear whether any progress could be achieved after Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia`s nuclear-armed units on high alert on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)