Strike force: Russia's Tornado-S rocket system can strike multiple targets

Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system is an upgrade of the Smerch multiple rocket launcher with increased range and fire accuracy capabilities.

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, the Russian military had said last month that the latest Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems will arrive in Kurgan region this year.

It can hit both stationary and mobile targets. The missile will be deployed in the central military district which is the largest in Russia. It is based in Volga, Urals and the Siberian region.

Reports had said earlier that Russia's Splav Research would be developing the "air-droppable" version of the latest 122mm Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems for the country's airborne force.

