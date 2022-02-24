'50 Russian occupiers killed': We have losses, says Ukraine as casualties rise

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russian strikes continued, Ukraine's military claimed at least "50 Russian occupiers" were killed.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," Ukraine's military said.

Also Read in Pics: Ukraine's US-made Javelin anti-tank missile vs Russian T-72 beasts

Ukraine's border guards said at least three military personnel were killed after Russian forces launched attacks in the border areas. Ukraine said the military death toll had risen to five amid Russian strikes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an aide to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that over 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses, "presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters. ×

The border guards said Russian forces were launching attacks with rockets and helicopters from several directions.

Watch: WION speaks to an Indian student living in Ukraine amid the Russian strikes

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Major General Valeriy Zaluzhny said President Zelensky had ordered its forces to "inflict maximum losses against the aggressor".

Amid the attacks, Russia said it was closing shipping in Azov Sea until further notice.

Also Read in Pics: How Russia uses Spetsnaz as 'tip of the spear'

Ukraine President's adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said: "The armed forces of Ukraine are waging heavy combat," while adding,"We have losses."

"In several places, the Russian armed forces have been repelled," the president's adviser added.

(With inputs from Agencies)