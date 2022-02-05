Ukraine's challenge: How Russia uses Spetsnaz as 'tip of the spear'

According to the European Centre for Security Studies, "the Spetsnaz are not just a combat asset but also are a weapon of active measures and political warfare ."

Russian Special Forces

NATO informed on Friday that Russia is deploying 30,000 combat troops in the Russia-Belarus joint military drills including Spetsnaz special operations forces.

The special forces unit dates back to World War-I when special units were formed in Russia. These Spetsnaz units carry out missions during both wartime and peacetime, in emergencies nationwide and beyond, according to TASS.

In 2017, Russia had released a video of its elite unit simulating a drilling rig rescue operation in the Crimea region to meet the "current challenges and threats, first from Ukraine, including sabotage activities and terrorist attacks in Crimea".

The manoeuvres involved combat swimmers and paratroopers as well as armoured vehicles, amphibious boats, drones and advanced reconnaissance equipment. A Russian lawmaker at the time Ruslan Balbek said the "Russian Special Forces prove they are ready to respond to all kinds of threats"

(Photograph:AFP)