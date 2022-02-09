War zone: Ukraine's US-made Javelin anti-tank missile vs Russian T-72 beasts

The Javelin was first used by the US Army during the Iraq war in 2003 even though it was deployed in 1996. The missiles had reportedly destroyed two T-55 tanks

US rushes Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

The United States has given the green light for Baltic nations to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine. The exact amounts and types of weapons were not specified but the Baltic nations' arsenals include Javelins -- portable missiles capable of destroying tanks.

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved $650 million in weapons to Ukraine since last year, $200 million of it last month amid fears of war.

Ukraine has voiced hope for military supplies as quickly as possible, with shipments from nearby countries especially valuable. Britain has also rushed anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

Ukraine said it will be holding military exercise involving Bayraktar strike drones and Javelin anti-tank missiles between February 10 and 20.

