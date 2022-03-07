Ukraine under attack: Indian student shot at in Kyiv crosses into Poland, thanks officials

Harjot Singh, an Indian student who was hospitalised after he was shot in the capital city of Ukraine, has safely crossed the border and entered Poland amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The India-based news agency ANI reported that Singh is among the stranded Indian nationals being brought back. His flight is expected to land in India by Monday evening as part of the government's evacuation programme 'Operation Ganga'.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, the President of the Indian World Forum said, "Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats were present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border."

Previously, the student had released the video claiming that he didn't receive support from the Indian embassy. Responding to his video, India's ministry of external affairs noted that the government of India "will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment" (in Kyiv, Ukraine).

In a video that was released later, Harjot can be seen speaking about his journey and informed that he is en route to the Poland border.

"Now we are going to the Poland border... everything is okay... the journey till now had been very hard, but I was motivated that I have to return to India somehow," he said in an ambulance.

Harjot also thanked the Indian officials for the assistance and support, saying, "It is due to all your support that I am here today, thank you very much to everyone".

The student also talked about how he had sustained the injuries. He told the news agency that he was injured when bullets were fired at the car in which he was travelling.

He said, "This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries."

The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2. The Indian student pursuing studies in Information Technology said that he has got a new life.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Ukraine President Zelensky and Russian President Putin amid the government's ramped up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-torn Ukraine.

Since February 22, the Indian government has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 nationals from Ukraine, the government said on Sunday.

