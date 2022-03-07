Indian PM Modi to hold talks with Ukraine President, Russian President today

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Ukraine President Zelensky and Russian President Putin on the phone today. PM Modi will hold talks with Ukraine President in the morning, while with Russian President Putin in the afternoon.

Today's talks come amid the ongoing Russian offensive of Ukraine and multiple requests by the Ukrainian side, including by Ukraine’s foreign minister for New Delhi to play a more active role.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba had urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to Russian President Putin to stop the ongoing invasion of his country.

Pointing to the "special relations" between India and Russia, Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in response to WION question said, "All countries who enjoy special relations with India they can appeal to President Putin, PM Modi we call him to continue reaching out to President Putin and explaining to him that this war is against interest of all".

So far Indian PM Modi has spoken to the Russian President two times, and Ukraine President once. During his first conversation with President Putin on February 24, PM appealed for cessation of violence and return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

It was on February 24, Russia began the invasion of Ukraine. While the safety of Indian nationals has been the top focus of the talks, PM Modi has during the talks has emphasized "honest and sincere dialogue" according to the readout by the Indian side. The second conversation happened last week.

But for India, the biggest worry remains the around 500+ Indian students stranded in Sumy. India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn country who have crossed over to neighbouring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

Under 'Operation Ganga', so far 76 Flights have brought over 15920 Indians back to India. Out of these 76 flights, 13 flights landed in the last 24 hours.

In all, over 21000 Indians came out of Ukraine since the issuance of the advisory in January 2022. Out of these, 19920 Indians have already reached India.

