'This might be the last time you see me alive': Ukraine President Zelensky to European Union leaders

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly told European Union leaders in a video call Friday night that it could be the last time they see him alive.

'Two people briefed on the call told me,' claims Walla News Diplomatic Correspondent Barak Ravid.

While his country is under siege by Vladimir Putin's Russia, Ukraine's President was recently photographed in a military uniform.

While it is still unknown what role Zelensky has played among the Ukrainian military, the President has stated that he is doing everything he can to support the people of his nation and that he has no plans to leave Kyiv.



'You are all we have,' the President warned his country's military today (February 25), accusing other international powers of failing to respond sufficiently to Russia's invasion.

Zelensky urged European citizens to protest and demand more aggressive action from their governments.

He also compared Russia's incursion to the Second World War.

The United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union have imposed penalties against Vladimir Putin's Russia for its incursion into Ukrainian sovereign territory, but many say the sanctions, which target banks, airlines, and even private citizens, are insufficient.



According to the reports, Zelensky said that the invasion of Russia into Ukraine was not just an invasion; it was the beginning of the war against Europe.

"Against the unity of Europe. Against basic human rights in Europe. Against all rules of coexistence on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide borders by force."

Zelensky cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and declared martial law yesterday (February 24) as Vladimir Putin declared a Russian military operation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)