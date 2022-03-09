US intel says Russia may escalate invasion despite Ukraine setbacks, brands Vladimir Putin 'angry, frustrated'

Amid multiple economic sanctions and closures of famous brands in Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (March 8) has been branded an 'angry and isolated' leader by the United States intelligence officials, who also warned that Putin may intensify the assault on Ukraine.

The officials from the intelligence agency stated that Putin is craving global clout, frustrated about how his Ukraine invasion has not gone to plan, and lobbing provocative nuclear threats at the West.

CIA Director William Burns told US lawmakers that the long-standing president in Moscow has been "stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years".

He called the invasion of Ukraine a matter of "deep personal conviction" for Putin, his latest defiant clash with Europe and the United States.

Burns said at a congressional hearing on global threats, "I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now. He's likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties."

Meanwhile, in a fair warning, there are possibilities that Putin may intensify the assault on Ukraine despite military setbacks and economic hardships.

Although there's no official statement over the total casualties, but the officials estimated that 2,000 to 4,000 Russian troops had died and said Russia was feeling the effects of sanctions.

The situation could become much worse for Ukrainians, with food and water supplies in Kyiv possibly running out within two weeks.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the annual House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats that "our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate" in the coming days, where she testified with other intelligence agency directors.

