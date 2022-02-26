Watch | Indian minister Goyal receives first batch of citizens evacuated from war-hit Ukraine

Indian Union minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the first batch of home-bound Indians from Ukraine, after their flight touched down at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm.

The Air India plane, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students.

A large number of relatives of homebound passengers were present at the arrival concourse of the Mumbai airport to receive their loved ones.

Upon receiving the students, Goyal said, “Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport.”

The minister asked the passengers to speak to their friends stranded in Ukraine and assure them not to worry.

Glad to see the smiles on the faces of Indians safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport.



Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is working relentlessly to ensure safety of every Indian.

He said the government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of its people.

Goyal informed them about the talks that took place between PM Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the safety of Indian citizens.

He told them that the Russians have also assured to help evacuate all the Indians.

The minister said more evacuation flights are being operated and the second flight is likely to land in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday.

He also thanked Air India for its commitment to the national cause, which was met with applause by all the homecoming passengers.