In Pics: Kyiv metro offers Ukrainians shelter from Russian shells

Amid the invasion, thousands of Kyiv residents have taken shelter in the Kyiv metro station as Russia intensified the bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas.

One of Kyiv's deepest and safest bomb shelters

The wounded Ukrainian soldier dropped his crutches to the Kyiv metro station floor and picked up his five-year-old son, first wiping tears from his shaking wife's face.

The sweet smell of sweat from the bodies of sheltering Ukrainians permeated the damp, chilly air around them.

But Sergiy and Natalia Badylevych were oblivious to the cooking odours and the dozing families spread out on the floor of what has become one of Kyiv's deepest and safest bomb shelters.

They had been reunited for the first time since witnessing a Russian missile strike on Kyiv's TV tower on Tuesday evening.

(Photograph:AFP)