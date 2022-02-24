Ukraine under attack along Russia, Belarus borders: Report

Russian authorities moved quickly to cancel flights in southern Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

Newswire AFP reported that Ukraine was under attack from Russia and Belarus border.

Russian and Belarus had earlier taken part in large scale military exercise although Russia had said it had pulled out some troops from Belarus but satellite photos a few days ago suggested military units were still deployed in the area.

As loud explosions were heard across Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it was "a glaring violation" and a "dark day" for Europe.

The Ukrainian government-held town of Shchastya said it had fallen to Russian-backed eastern insurgents.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people," the German chancellor said.

Amid the explosions, air raid sirens rang out in Ukraine's capital Kyiv as the Russian defence ministry said it will not target Ukrainian cities with missiles.

Reports said Belarusian troops had joined Russian forces to attack Ukraine.