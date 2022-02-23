Latest satellite pictures show Russian troop deployment near Ukraine

Amid tensions with Russia, the US will move twenty AH-64 attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltic area and 12 more would be relocated from Greece to Poland.

Satellite pictures show new Russian deployment of material support and troops in Krasnyy Oktyabr, a rural area southwest of Belgorod, Russia, less than 20kms to the northwest of the border with Ukraine.

Australia announced sanctions on eight of President Vladimir Putin's top security advisors following Russia's "unwarranted, unprovoked, unacceptable" invasion of Ukraine.

Eight members of Russia's security council will face sanctions, including travel bans, and Australia will move to target military-linked Russian banks.

