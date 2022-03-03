Ukraine conflict: 18 more flights scheduled in next 24 hours to bring Indians back, says MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that 18 more flights were scheduled in next 24 hours which will bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

"We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighboring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of MEA.

He said that a total of 18,000 Indian national had left Ukraine since first advisory issued by India.

India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back citizens from Ukraine which is currently under Russian attack. Bagchi said that 30 flights have brought 6400 Indians back to homeland.

"This increased number of flights reflects the large number of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine and are now in the neighboring countries. We will further step up efforts to bring all these Indian nationals back to India at the earliest," said Bagchi.

Meanwhile, India's Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju visited Solvakia on Thursday. He observed facilities made available to Indians who had crossed the border into Slovakia from Ukraine.

"Today morning, I visited Bidovce in Slovakia to check basic facilities for our citizens coming from Ukraine. Initially they had faced difficulties which will be taken care of now," he tweeted.

"These group of students have left for India from Košice in Slovakia. Our new generation of young Indians are very confident. I've conveyed to them the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and wished them safe journey back home," he said in another tweet