'Prevent him from being killed or captured': Zelensky appeals to mothers of Russian soldiers

As Russia and Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, the latest reports from ground zero show the grim reality of the Ukrainian cities that are under attack.

Massive loss of life and property has been reported in Ukraine and the crisis has also triggered a refugee crisis, as people are fleeing the country to save their lives.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (March 12) urged the mothers of Russian soldiers to prevent their sons from being sent to Ukraine to fight.

In a video address released on Telegram, Zelensky said, "I want to say this once again to Russian mothers, especially mothers of conscripts. Do not send your children to war in a foreign country."

He said, "Check where your son is. And if you have the slightest suspicion that your son could be sent to war against Ukraine, act immediately" to prevent him being killed or captured."

Kyiv last week invited mothers of Russian soldiers captured on its territory to come and pick their children up. The Ukrainian defence ministry published phone numbers and an email through which they could obtain information about them.

On Friday (March 11), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that it remains "gravely concerned by the rising death toll and human suffering in Ukraine".

Requesting an "immediate end to the attacks", spokesperson Liz Throssell said, "Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide area effects in or near populated areas. These include missiles, heavy artillery shells and rockets, as well as airstrikes."

As per the OHCHR, 549 civilian deaths have been recorded and 957 injuries since the invasion began after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

Although, some of the officials have noted that the actual death toll could be much higher than reported ones.

