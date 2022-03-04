To end Ukraine’s invasion, US senator calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin's assassination

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to have become the target of rage of several people around the world.

This seems to have happened as the president has attacked Ukraine with full might recently.

In the recent development, a US senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, has called on citizens of Russia to rise up and assassinate Putin to bring an end to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read: Biden admin offers 'Temporary Protected Status' to Ukrainians in US

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service,” said Graham, a Republican, in a tweet.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022 ×

"Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness, you need to step up to the plate," Graham added.

The only people who can fix this are the Russian people.



Easy to say, hard to do.



Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022 ×

Some of Graham's Republican colleagues, including Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, have rebuked the senator's call for Putin's killing.

Also Read: Ukrainian sniper killed Russia's top general, say reports

Not just this, a Russian businessman, who is based in California, has offered $1 million for the arrest of Putin for war crimes committed during Ukraine conflict.

On social media, Alex Konanykhin on Tuesday, said, “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”

(With inputs from agencies)