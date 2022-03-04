In humanitarian relief, Biden administration offers 'Temporary Protected Status' to Ukrainians in US

In a humanitarian relief to Ukrainians, the Biden administration has said that it is offering 'Temporary Protected Status' to the citizens of the eastern European nation in the United States on Thursday.

This move could protect thousands of the Ukrainians from being deported to the war-torn homeland.

Under the federal programme known as ‘Temporary Protected Status’, the nationals of Ukraine can remain in the country for up to 18 months.

To be eligible for the protection, the citizens of Ukraine need to be in the US since at least Tuesday.

The decision has been taken as the Russia has invaded Ukraine, the administration said.

It marks the largest conventional military action in Europe since World War II. The conflict has forced more than one million people to flee the country, causing humanitarian crisis.

"Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence that has forced Ukrainians to seek refuge in other countries," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N Mayorkas said.

Around 30,000 Ukrainians may get benefitted through this move, as per the Migration Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

In a statement, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said, "I applaud President Biden for taking decisive action so that Ukrainians can stay safely in America."

