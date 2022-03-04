'Constructive conversation': Quad leaders discuss Ukraine situation

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifying, US President Joe Biden had a 'constructive conversation' with other Quad leaders, the White House said on Thursday.

The rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine was discussed by the Quad leaders, which include Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the leaders held a virtual meeting. In it, Russia's invasion in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region due to the crisis was discussed.

At a news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "The President felt it was a constructive conversation."

In a press release, the White House said, “The Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and agreed to meet in person in Tokyo later this year." .

In a tweet after the meeting, Biden said, "I met with my fellow Quad leaders Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio about Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine and our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity around the world, including in the Indo-Pacific.”

Biden has also suggested that members of the respective national security teams can follow up after the meeting of the four heads of state, Psaki said.

