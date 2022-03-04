Russian shelling sets largest nuclear power plant in Europe on fire, says Ukraine's minister

After continuous Russian shelling, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday.

The minister has also called for the creation of a security zone so that firefighters can tackle the incident.

At the plant, a generating unit has been hit in an attack by Russian troops. Due to this, a part of the station is currently on fire, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukrainian atomic energy ministry on Friday.

The background levels of radiation had not changed, a plant spokesperson told RIA.

On Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out ... Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!"

In a tweet, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it was "aware of reports of shelling" at the power plant and was in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation.

In an online post, mayor of the town of Energodar said that there has been fierce fighting in the area, which is about 550 kilometers (342 miles) southeast of Kyiv.

There had been casualties, he said, without giving details.

