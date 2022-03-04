Russia-Ukraine conflict: Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict, an Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine.

A few days ago, an Indian student lost his life as the war-like situation continues to escalate after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "military operations" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has been evacuating its citizen from war-torn Ukraine.

In the latest development, India-based news ANI reported that an Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot.

Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh revealed the information to ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport on Thursday (March 3).

"A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv," General (retd) Singh said.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," he added.

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India.

Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh - are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

