Polish varsities to help Indian students from Ukraine complete their studies: Minister VK Singh

Indian minister General V.K. Singh (retd) who arrived in Budomierz—a border between Ukraine and Poland—to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students assured them that the Polish university have agreed to help them finish their studies.

While interacting with around 600 Indian students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, Poland, Gen. VK Singh said that many of the polish people he met are willing to take up the responsibility of education of Indian students who had to leave their course due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“If your course isn't complete...all people I met in Poland said that they'll take up responsibility for the education of all students who were in Ukraine,” he said.

Poland and India share centuries of friendship and cordial relations which have brought our people together.



I am happy to share with you that Polish universities will be opening their doors to our students from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies.



Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/7BNAmPJJtW — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 2, 2022 ×

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Poland and India share centuries of friendship and cordial relations which have brought our people together. I am happy to share with you that Polish universities will be opening their doors to our students from Ukraine so that they can finish their studies. Jai Hind!”

Also read | What are ‘vacuum’ and cluster bombs and is Russia using them against Ukraine?

India has evacuated 18,000 citizens from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Till a week ago, there were over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, with the majority of them pursuing MBBS.

Fifteen flights landed in India during the last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 Indians, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Also read | China told Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until end of Winter Olympics: Report

Bagchi also informed that 18 flights have been scheduled for the next 24 hours to bring back Indian nationals from Ukraine.

A total of about 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released, he said.