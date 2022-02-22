UN chief Antonio Guterres voices concern, calls Russian move a 'violation' of Ukraine’s sovereignty

Voicing concern over Russia's move, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said the decision is a 'violation' of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

It is also inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, said Guterres.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise the 'Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics' as 'independent’.

"He calls for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015)," a statement issued by the spokesperson of the UN chief said.

Guterres "considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," the statement said.

Guterres urged all relevant actors to focus efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further "escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritising diplomacy to address all issues peacefully," it added.

The UN Security Council, which is under Russia's Presidency for the month, has decided to hold an emergency open briefing on Ukraine crisis on Monday night. The meeting is being held at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other nations. It is scheduled for 9 pm New York time.

