Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses nation, rejects making any territorial concessions

In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of hampering peace efforts and rejected making any territorial concessions.

Zelenskiy spoke in the early hours of Tuesday after Russia's decision to formally recognise two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Moscow has also sent troops to the regions.

This has pushed the whole region into a crisis that the West fears could result in a major war.

Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating sovereign territory of Ukraine after chairing a meeting of the security council.

"We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it. But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one," Zelenskiy said.

Although Ukraine wanted to solve the crisis through diplomacy, his country was also ready to dig in for the long haul, Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy also called for an emergency summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France and urged allies to take action against Moscow.

"We expect clear and effective steps of support from our partners. It is very important to see who is our real friend and partner, and who will continue to scare the Russian Federation with words," Zelenskiy said.

