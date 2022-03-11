UN Security Council to discuss Russian claim of US-backed biowarfare labs in Ukraine

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict deepening with every hour, the fight seems to have reached the UN Security Council.

On Friday, the forum, UNSC, will discuss what Russia claims are "the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine."

The meeting has been scheduled for 10 am EST, confirmed diplomats, while speaking on condition of anonymity before an official announcement.

In a tweet on Thursday from its first deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, Russia had requested the meeting.

This comes as the accusation, which was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has been rejected by the US officials.

As per the accusation, Ukraine was running chemical and biological labs with US support.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia's claim "preposterous." On Wednesday, Psaki warned that Russia may use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbour it has invaded.

"This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Psaki tweeted.

But another Russian deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Chumakov, repeated the accusation on Wednesday, urging Western media to cover "the news about secret biological laboratories in Ukraine."

