In a heart-warming gesture, Polish citizens leave essentials at border for Ukrainian refugees

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has forced several people to flee the invasion with ‘practically’ nothing.

In this difficult time, several people in the Polish communities on the border have looked to help the refugees in a heart-warming way.

These people have filled the area at Przemyśl station, which is the first train stop for refugees, who enter Poland via the Medyka border crossing, with jackets, toys, stuffed animals, strollers, carriers, diapers and even walkers for the elderly.

With this gesture, the refugees are getting greeted with the things of basic needs just at the moment they step off the train onto the platform at the station.

This is the Przemysl railway station in Poland where thousands of Ukrainians are arriving from across the border. Polish people are welcoming them with open arms. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/ylAHYOBqzd — Ankita Jain (@Ankita20200) March 6, 2022 ×

Several of these refugees have entered Poland to safeguard their lives but road ahead may not be an easy task.

This noble initiative by several Polish citizens seems to have been greatly comforting for the refugees.

It will help to alleviate some stress and emotions attached to fleeing the fighting in Ukraine and is definitely going to bring a smile on their faces.

Not just this, several people are also offering rides to refugees to different places across Europe. Volunteers are also helping them in finding a place to stay.

