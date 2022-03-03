'No Indian student taken hostage by Ukraine forces': Indian govt

On Thursday, India rejected reports that Indian students trapped in Ukraine's war-torn country were kidnapped and used as human shields by Ukrainian forces.

In response to media inquiries about Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson, said: "Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine. We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students left Kharkiv yesterday. We have not received any reports of any hostage situation involving any student. We have requested the support of the Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains to take out students from Kharkiv and neighbouring areas to the western part of the country."



"We have been coordinating effectively with the countries in the region including Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. A large number of Indian nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine in the last few days. We appreciate the help extended by the Ukrainian authorities to make this possible. We thank Ukraine’s western neighbours in receiving Indian nationals and for accommodating them while they waited for flights to take them back home," he added.

Russia on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine had taken Indian students hostage. Russia's Ministry of Defense in a briefing said while Russia was trying to evacuate Indian students from Kharkiv the Ukrainian forces had taken Indians hostage.



In a statement by the ministry's official representative, Major General Igor Konashenkov said: "According to our data, in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian authorities are forcibly detaining a large group of Indian students who want to leave the Ukrainian territory and go to Belgorod."



Further, he said, "The Armed Forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of Indian citizens. And send them home from the territory of Russia with their military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do."



(With inputs from agencies)