Is that 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Ukraine shares image of pilot who is 'flying for soul' of Russian 'villain'

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shared an image of a pilot wearing a black visor and oxygen mask, who appears to be in the cockpit of his MiG-29 fighter jet.

The pilot in the image is said to be the same 'Ghost of Kyiv', the Ukrainian pilot who's assumed to be a myth. Reports claimed that he had shot down at least ten Russian jets during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amid escalating crisis, he quickly became a symbol of resistance after the story of his bravery emerged during Moscow's "military operation" in Ukraine.

In the Facebook post, the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote, "'Hello, Russian villain, I'm coming for your soul!' – the Ghost of Kyiv."

Details, specifications of the image and identity of the pilot has not been revealed as the picture just shows a person in the cockpit of a fighter jet, with face entirely covered by a black visor and oxygen mask. 'Ghost of Kyiv' is written on the left side of the image.

The situation in Ukraine is deteriorating with each day passing with reports of multiple casualties and massive loss of property due to Russian shelling.

The conflict has also led to a refugee crisis as people are leaving Ukrainian cities to save their lives.

So far, Ukraine has managed to resist the Russian invasion and claimed to have killed many Russian soldiers. During the conflict, Ukraine has also said that it has shot down multiple Russian aircraft.

If intel reports are to be believed, Russia had almost 1,200 combat aircraft before hostilities began. On the other hand, Ukraine had just 124. The's no official statement on the current status and number of aircraft on both sides.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies.

But so far, the world has seen Moscow acting far more delicately with its airpower, so much so that US officials can't exactly explain what's driving Russia's apparent risk-averse behaviour.

