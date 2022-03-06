'War is madness, please stop': Pope Francis denounces 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday deplored 'rivers of blood and tears' in Ukraine and rejected Russia's assertion that it was just "a special military operation"

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which sows death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

However, as has been the case throughout the 11-day conflict, Francis did not publicly condemn Russia by name for its invasion.

Instead, he repeated his appeal for peace, the creation of humanitarian corridors and a return to negotiations.

"In that martyred country the need for humanitarian assistance is growing by the hour," the pope said, speaking from a window overlooking the square. "Let common sense prevail, let us return to the respect of international law."

There were many more people than normal gathered infront of St. Peter's Basilica for the pope's Sunday appearance, with some holding aloft multi-coloured peace flags as well as the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

"The Holy See is willing to do all everything to put itself at the service of peace," the pope said, adding that two Roman Catholic cardinals had gone to Ukraine to help those in need.

"War is madness, please stop," the pope said.

(With inputs from agencies)