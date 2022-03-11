Ukraine crisis: Satellite images show Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv has 'dispersed, redeployed'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The latest satellite images, taken on Thursday (March 10), released by a private US company indicate that a large Russian military convoy, which was last seen northwest of Kyiv, has largely dispersed and redeployed.

The military convoy that stretched more than 64 kilometres was near Antonov airport, however, Maxar Technologies said that the images show armoured units manoeuvring in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport.

As per the US-based company, the images also show military convoy elements further north have repositioned near Lubyanka. The images also showed the military convoy with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby.

ALSO READ | Russian tanks or '40-ton iron freezers'? Freezing temperatures might help Ukraine to resist Putin's army

Maxar satellite images show that some elements of the convoy have "repositioned" into forests. (Reuters).

On the other hand, the Russians have advanced more than 80 kilometres over the last five days on the north-eastern front and closing in on the Ukrainian capital.

Meanwhile, in his latest address on Thursday (March 10), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days.

In the aftermath of the alleged airstrike on a children's hospital that killed at least three people including a young girl, Zelensky further accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.

IN PICS | Russia's Tsar bomba: World's most powerful nuclear weapon of mass destruction

Zelensky said that he decided to send a convoy of trucks into the besieged port city with food, water and medicine and other humanitarian aid. However, the Russian troops "launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be".

The Ukrainian leader said that, of the around 100,000 people who had been able to leave other Ukrainian cities via humanitarian corridors over the past two days, some 40,000 had fled on Thursday alone.

WATCH | Gravitas: Will Russia launch a chemical attack on Ukraine?

(With inputs from agencies)