Russia's Tsar bomba: World's most powerful nuclear weapon of mass destruction

As the war in Ukraine entered its third day on February 27, President Putin ordered the nuclear arsenal to be on high alert as the world held its breath. According to reports, Russia has over 5,900 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.
However, the country's most powerful nuclear weapon was produced in during the Soviet era called the Tsar Bomba. It is believed the bomb was the most powerful weapon of mass destruction which was developed in 1961 during the Cold War.
The bomb when it was tested in Novaya Zemlya Island in the Arctic Ocean was reportedly visible from 1,000 kms away. Reports claim the explosion rose to a height of 67 km.
It was the most powerful human-made explosion ever recorded, according to reports. It was 3,800 times the strength of the US nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The bomb was also known as RDS-220.
Tsar Cannon
The Tsar bomba exploded about 4 km above the ground and reportedly produced a mushroom cloud 60 km high. The bomb destroyed an uninhabited village 55 km from Ground Zero with damage to buildings seen from 100 kms away.
Reports say a seismic shock wave which was equivalent to 5.0 on the Richter Scale was measured around the world.
However, the bomb was never put to operational use and wasn't developed as a ballistic missile. It was widely seen as a "propaganda" weapon at the height of the Cold War.
The "Tsar Cannon" was tested in the same year as the Cuban missile crisis in 1961.
Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia's newest nuclear submarine on Wednesday successfully test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the White Sea off Russia's northwestern coast.
The last major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, the New START treaty, is due to expire in 2021. It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads the world's two biggest nuclear powers can deploy.
Launched from underwater position in White Sea
The defence ministry said the "missile's flight went according to plan" and it landed at the set time.
Launched from an underwater position in the White Sea, off Russia's northern coast, it hit a target thousands of kilometres away on the Kamchatka peninsula in far eastern Russia.
Big message to US
The test is considered to be a substantial message from Russia to the West, especially to the US.
More powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima
Bulava is a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile(SLBM) which can deliver six independently targeted warheads, each equivalent to 150 kilotons of TNT.
Each missile is between 50 and 60 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, which was approximately 15 kilotons.
The Bulava has an estimated range of over 8,300 kilometers.
Vladimir submarine
The launch was part of the final validation trials of the Prince Vladimir submarine.
It is named after the 10th century Russian Prince Vladimir, the Great.
Also known as the boomer it is part of the Borei ii class submarines.
Capable of carrying 16 Bulava missiles
Launched in 2017, the Prince Vladimir submarine is the first upgraded model of Russia's Borei class of ballistic missile submarines, designed to be more manoeuvrable and quieter than previous models.
It is capable of carrying up to 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Russia's naval strategic nuclear force
The submarines are expected to form the basis of Russia's naval strategic nuclear force and is expected to enter into service at the end of this year.
The Knyaz Vladimir submarine is the first upgraded 955A model to be produced in the Borei class of Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.