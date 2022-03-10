Russia's Tsar bomba: World's most powerful nuclear weapon of mass destruction

Russia's Tsar Bomba

As the war in Ukraine entered its third day on February 27, President Putin ordered the nuclear arsenal to be on high alert as the world held its breath. According to reports, Russia has over 5,900 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

However, the country's most powerful nuclear weapon was produced in during the Soviet era called the Tsar Bomba. It is believed the bomb was the most powerful weapon of mass destruction which was developed in 1961 during the Cold War.

The bomb when it was tested in Novaya Zemlya Island in the Arctic Ocean was reportedly visible from 1,000 kms away. Reports claim the explosion rose to a height of 67 km.

It was the most powerful human-made explosion ever recorded, according to reports. It was 3,800 times the strength of the US nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The bomb was also known as RDS-220.

(Photograph:AFP)