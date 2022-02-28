Ukraine: Torn between West and Russia

Crimea then Donbas

Russia riposts by deploying its "polite little green men" in Crimea, which turn out to be Russian troops, and then annexing the peninsula.



On March 16, 2014 a Moscow-run referendum there approves the Russia takeover.



The annexation provokes the worst diplomatic crisis between the West and Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union and heavy sanctions are imposed on Moscow.



Then in April, pro-Russian separatists seize key sites in Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. Clashes degenerate into war in May.



Kyiv and the West believe that Moscow has engineered the separatist drive in retaliation for Ukraine's pro-Western slant.

Some 14,000 people die in the conflict.



