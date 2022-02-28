Ukraine attack: Wars in Europe since fall of Berlin Wall

Chechnya (1994-1996, 1999-2009)

Chechnya, a majority Muslim republic in the Caucasus, was twice the scene of deadly wars between the Russian army and separatists, leaving tens of thousands of dead.



In late 1994 Moscow sent in troops to bring separatist Chechnya to heel. Meeting fierce resistance, the Russians withdrew in 1996.



But then prime minister Vladimir Putin sent troops back in again in October 1999 for what he called an "anti-terrorist operation." Russia pacified the region, retaking the capital Grozny after a siege, with the United Nations calling it the most destroyed city on Earth.

