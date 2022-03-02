UN General Assembly votes to demand Russian withdrawal from Ukraine; India, China abstain

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

141 out of 193 member countries voted in favour of the resolution and 35 countries abstained including China and India.

Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and Russia voted against the resolution. The resolution required a 2/3 majority to be adopted in the General Assembly.

Indian ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti said: "We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be solved through dialogue and diplomacy," while adding, "We express our deepest condolences to his family and to that of each and every innocent civilian who has lost his or her life in this conflict."

"We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones. Many member states share this concern," he added.

The resolution was co-sponsored by nearly hundred member states which was titled "Aggression against Ukraine". Pakistan also abstained from the vote.

"They have come to deprive Ukraine of the very right to exist," Ukraine's ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsy said at the General Assembly while adding," "It's already clear that the goal of Russia is not an occupation only. It is genocide."

