UN nuclear watchdog no longer receiving data from Chernobyl, expresses worry about the 130 trapped workers

In a statement Tuesday, the UN watchdog said that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer sending data to them. The agency also expressed concern for staff operating under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost", the agency said in its statement.

"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it said.

By "safeguards," the IAEA refers to the technical measures it uses to regulate nuclear material and activities with the goal of suppressing the spread of nuclear weapons through the early detection of their misuse.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized Chernobyl, the site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds of people and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

Staff conditions were "worsening" at the site, the IAEA said, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator. Over 200 technical staff and guards are trapped on the site, working 13 days straight since the Russians took over.

The defunct plant lies inside an exclusion zone that also contains decommissioned reactors and a radioactive waste facility.

A staff of more than 2,000 is still employed at the plant as it must be constantly managed to prevent another nuclear accident.

Russian authorities were urged to allow workers to rotate because regular shifts and rest were crucial to the site's safety.

"I'm deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety," said Grossi.

"I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there."

Since the Ukrainian regulator could only reach the plant via email, Grossi reiterated his offer to travel to the plant or elsewhere to secure from all parties "the commitment to safety and security" of Ukraine's power plants.

(With inputs from agencies)