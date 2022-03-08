We will not give up, will fight till the end, Ukraine President Zelensky tells UK Parliament

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky while addressing the UK House of Commons said his country won't give up the fight against Russia.

"We will not give up, will fight till the end. We will continue fighting for our land," Ukraine's president told the UK Parliament via a video link on Tuesday.

"We have not been sleeping, we all have been fighting for all our army," he said, adding, "from day 2 we have been facing airstrikes but our heroic army has been fighting."

"Russia asked to surrender but we continue fighting, on the third day the Russian artillery began firing and on the fourth day we were attacked and shelled around the civilian area - they didn't break us," he said.

A defiant Zelensky asserted that "our people came on the road and stopped the tanks" while adding that, "Russian tanks hit the atomic power station, everybody's got to understand that its an attack against everyone."

"I think everybody can hear that people don't have water, over the last 13 days over 50 children have been killed, these children could have lived but these people have taken them."

"We are the country saving people despite fighting one of the biggest armies in the world, we have to fight the helicopters," he said.

In a tone reminiscent of Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II, Zelensky said: "We will fight in the jungle and in the riverfront."

UK PM Boris Johnson was also present in Parliament during Zelensky's address. Johnson said his country is determined to press on with economic sanctions against Russia.

"We will keep working to find every available options to make Mr. Putin fail," Johnson said.

(With inputs from Agencies)