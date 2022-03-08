How Ukraine's 'Punisher' drone is targeting Russian supply lines

The drone is reportedly designed by a company called UA Dynamics comprising of veterans who fought in the Crimea conflict with Russia in 2014.

Ukraine's Punisher drone

As the war with Russia continues to drag on, Ukraine has deployed the lethal Punisher drones which has carried out several successful missions.

It can reportedly fly upto 30 miles inside enemy territory and has been used to disrupt Russia's supply lines blasting the long convoys and targeting the ammunition dumps.

The drones fly almost undetected with a wingspan of 7.5 feet and can fly at a height of 1,300 feet. The flight the the "Punisher" is automatic and it feeds off its companion drone called the "Spectre" which helps in reconnaissance and identifying targets.

